October 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light to moderate trade winds will continue across the eastern islands, with lighter winds across Oahu and Kauai through the weekend. This should allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes, particularly over the western islands and the more sheltered locations of Maui County and the Big Island. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with afternoon shower development also possible each day over interior and leeward sections of the islands. Light to moderate trade winds are expected to overspread the entire state Sunday night or Monday and continue through the end of next week. This is expected to bring a return of a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern.

