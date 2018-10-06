October 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday October 13: A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to fill in by Tuesday and hold through midweek, which will continue to generate moderate surf along north and west facing shores. Small south and southwest swells will continue to support small to moderate surf along south facing shores through the upcoming week. Small surf will continue across east facing shores for the next couple of days, followed small, long- period energy from distant east Pacific Hurricane Sergio next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to well overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

