IRONMAN Foundation to Support Puna Recovery, Big Island Nonprofits

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the IRONMAN World Championship, the IRONMAN Foundation will distribute more than $170,000 in charitable giveback to nonprofit initiatives and groups in the Kailua-Kona community, in conjunction with the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon.

This year’s grant funding brings the total giveback awarded in the region to over $1.7 million to Kailua-Kona nonprofit organizations.

The IRONMAN Foundation will present a special grant for $1,406 to PATH Hawai‘i at the 32nd Annual PATH 5K and 10K run taking place on Sunday, Oct. 7. PATH works with Hawai`i state and county, local leaders, and community members to safely connect people and places on Hawaiian islands with bikeways, sidewalks and pathways.

“We are truly honored to partner with these organizations to provide funding or support for their initiatives,” said Sarah Hartmann, acting executive director for the IRONMAN Foundation. “Together we’re leaving a positive and lasting impact here on the Island of Hawai`i.”

The IRONMAN Foundation, in partnership with the Liliʻuokalani Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to serving orphans and destitute children throughout the Hawaiian Islands, will continue its mission of creating tangible impact in race communities with a special service project. On Monday, Oct. 8, IRONMAN athletes, ambassadors, partners and staff will spend the morning restoring coastal landscape of anchialine pools to benefit the ahupuaʻa of Keahuolū in North Kona, an area of land that spans 3,400 acres and serves as a location for Native Hawaiian children to experience ‘ohana-oriented camping. In addition, the Liliʻuokalani Trust will receive a $2,500 grant to sponsor ongoing programs to benefit local youth.

The IRONMAN Foundation also raised over $70,000 through the Humanitarian Relief Effort campaign in response to the multiple natural disasters that significantly impacted the Island of Hawai‘i earlier this year—the largest earthquake to hit the region in over four decades, as well as the Kīlauea Volcano eruptions and lava flows, which reached over 100 acres of land, destroying homes and displacing over a thousand residents. Funds will support the ongoing relief efforts of organizations in the Puna region. More information on these relief efforts, including how to donate, can be found online.

In partnership with FLO Cycling, the IRONMAN Foundation will host a Bike for a Kid pop-up service project in the IRONMAN Village on Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 9 through 12. IRONMAN World Championship athletes, along with their families and friends, are invited to visit the IRONMAN Foundation booth to assemble bikes for local kids in need. A total of 100 bikes will be built and distributed to children within the region through a partnership with Kids Matter, an organization that assists victims of child abuse and neglect and promotes confidence building among at-risk youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further help children become involved in sport and live a healthy and active lifestyle, IRONMAN Global Bike Partner, Ventum, as well as FLO Cycling and the IRONMAN Foundation have committed to raising at least $10,000 during race week. These funds will provide an additional 200 bikes to children in need through the Bike for a Kid program.

To donate or learn more information, go online.

About The IRONMAN Foundation

The IRONMAN Foundation creates positive, tangible change in IRONMAN race communities by engaging athletes and volunteers to participate in programs that demonstrate service through sport and commitment to community. Since 2003, over $50,000,000 has been provided through IRONMAN charitable giveback programs including the IRONMAN Foundation to more than 7,800 local, regional, national and global nonprofit initiatives. Through these partnerships, IRONMAN athletes are powerfully linked to the community and together we leave the IRONMAN legacy behind in our race communities long after event day. For more information on IRONMAN Foundation programs, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.