‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ on Oct. 10

What would you do without water? Imagine waking up one day and finding there was no water. No water to drink or to cook with. No water to brush your teeth, to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry with. No water to fight fires or to irrigate our food crops. Hospitals would close, schools would close, businesses would shut down.

Around the world and even here in the United States, many communities are struggling without access to clean fresh water. They experience first-hand the difficulties of trying to go a day without water, a precious and limited resource that most of us in Hawai‘i take for granted.

Oct. 10, 2018 is the annual “Imagine a Day Without Water.” This is the fourth annual day bringing attention to the importance of fresh water and appreciating its true value to our communities. For more information go online.

DLNR Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) Chairperson Suzanne Case says, “On this day, let us reflect on the importance of water in our lives and celebrate the people that work hard every day to provide us this life-giving resource—from the Department of Health, which carefully safeguards the quality of our drinking water, to the many water utilities that delivery water directly to our homes safely and reliably.”

CWRM Deputy Director Jeffrey Pearson added, “Take a minute to consider the importance of water in your everyday life. Then, make a commitment to do your part to conserve this most precious of all our natural resources.”

For easy, everyday tips on how to conserve water in your home, go online.