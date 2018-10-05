Professional Putting Course Opening in Waikoloa

A new nine-hole professional putting course is opening on the Kings’ Lake at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa.

The first of its kind on the Big Island, Kings’ Shops Lakeside Putting is scheduled to open on Monday, Oct. 15, and will cater to the seasoned golfer as well as offering a family-friendly entertainment option in the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

The course was designed and installed by Southwest Greens, a Nicklaus Design affiliate. Southwest Greens International has installed over 45,000 state of the art artificial turf projects worldwide including custom designed, sand-filled synthetic golf greens for over 45 professional golfers including Jack Nicklaus, Justin Rose, Hale Irwin, Vijay Singh, Sergio Garcia and Jim Furyk.

The Kings’ Shops Lakeside Putting course features state-of-the-art “Golden Bear” branded products that are environmentally friendly and do not require watering, fertilizing or mowing which significantly reduces impact on mother nature and requires far less maintenance.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an exciting new entertainment option for both locals and visitors to the area,” said Lynn Rostau, Kings’ Shops General Manager. “The new lakeside putting course is professional enough for the seasoned golfer, but is also family-friendly and appropriate for children of all ages.”

