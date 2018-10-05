AD
Placards Required to Enter Leilani Estates

By Big Island Now
October 5, 2018, 4:10 PM HST (Updated October 5, 2018, 4:10 PM)
Placards will be required to enter Leilani Estates for residents and authorized personnel.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, placards will be available from Hawai‘i County Council Member Eileen O’Hara’s office. The office is located at 15-2879 Pahoa Village Road and will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members will be issuing the placards to access Leilani Estates for residents and authorized personnel.

