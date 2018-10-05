Pāhoa Village Streetlights to be Upgraded

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be upgrading the L.E.D. streetlights on Pāhoa Village Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Pāhoa High School on Monday through Friday, Oct. 8, to 12, 2018. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Traffic control personnel will facilitate traffic movement during intermittent lane closures. Travel in both directions through the work area will be provided. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341