October 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Light east to southeast winds will hold across the state through much of the weekend as Tropical Storm Walaka continues northward and away from the region. Warm and muggy conditions with land and sea breezes developing each day will be the result for most areas, especially the western end of the island chain. Although the bulk of the clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locales, a few interior showers can’t be ruled out through the afternoon periods. A more typical trade wind pattern is expected to fill in across the state through the first half of the upcoming week.

