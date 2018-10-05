Mail Delivery to Resume for Portions of Leilani Estates

The U.S. Postal Service will resume some postal operations on Hawai‘i Island, effective Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

The National Park Post Office within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will reopen for business as usual. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. This office has been closed since May 11, when the park itself closed in response to safety concerns related to the Kilauea eruption.

The Pāhoa Post Office will resume mail delivery to portions of the Leilani Estates subdivision. Delivery will be limited for now to addresses on the streets between Highway 130 and Alapai Street. Leilani residents should check with the Pāhoa Post Office to clarify whether this delivery resumption includes their addresses.

Customers at suspended Leilani delivery addresses will continue to receive their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.

USPS will continue to assess the feasibility of resuming delivery to additional areas of Leilani Estates. Its priority is to ensure the safety of its employees and the security of the mail. Delivery was suspended to Leilani Estates in May, due to safety concerns related to the Kīlauea eruption.