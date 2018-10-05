AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

By Big Island Now
October 5, 2018, 11:06 AM HST (Updated October 5, 2018, 11:06 AM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a fugitive wanted for outstanding arrest warrants. This individual has no permanent address but frequents Pāhoa Town and other lower Puna areas.

Curtis Brown

Curtis Brown is a 25-year-old male described as 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call Community Policing Officer Davy Kamalii at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments