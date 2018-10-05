HFD Responds to Drowning Incident in Kea‘au

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) and rescue personnel responded to a call at the end of Ala Heiau Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park around 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

HFD personnel arrived to find an approximately 30-year-old female pulled out of the water, with bystanders giving CPR in progress.

While on the scene, two free-divers were found to also be in distress and unable to make it to shore.

Fire and Medic Personnel from Engine-18 and Medic-10 extricated the victim to a safe area, administered aid according to protocol and transported the victim to the Hilo Medical Center.

Waiakea Rescue swimmers deployed from Chopper One extricated the two divers uilizing a Billy Pugh net. Both divers declined medical treatment.