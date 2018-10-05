Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

“As we mark Fire Prevention Week—we honor all firefighters who risk their lives to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Ige. “We also remember those who have lost their lives and those who have suffered unimaginable losses because of fire-related disasters. Let’s take this time to recognize the importance of practicing fire safety and prevention.”

The President’s Proclamation:

President Donald J. Trump has signed a proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 7, 2018. In accordance with Public Law 107-51, designates the First Sunday of October as National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Please be advised, that the flags will be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flag Directive:

Please note the portion of the proclamation highlighted below: “On Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in accordance with Public Law 107-51, the flag of the United States will be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.”