Big Island Beauty Academy Finalist for $10K Grant

A Big Island beauty school is a finalist for a $10,000 grant at the first annual Beauty Business Summit.

The summit, taking place Oct. 14 and 15, 2018, has a two part mission; commitment to help beauty industry professionals improve their business, and gift $10,000 to a beauty school dedicated to making the biggest impact/positive change in their community.

This two day business and leadership intensive is held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach

Resort in Honolulu.

Licensed beauty professionals will be given leadership, business, and marketing education from industry icons, authors, and speakers. Attendees will leave with the resources to build, grow and scale their business.

In addition to educating beauty professionals, the Beauty Business Summit Team will pay it forward by

gifting a worthy Beauty School a $10,000 Grant. Schools submitted a video application stating their intent and use of the grant money. The five finalists will share their vision on stage and the winner will be announced on Oct. 15, 2018 at the summit.

The five finalists are:

“Licensed beauty professionals provide one of the last ‘hands on’ experiences for consumers,” said Maxine Drake, founder of the summit and and face behind Maxine Drake Consulting For Spa Professionals. “Human touch is vital for our existence. Helping our schools and small businesses is the first step.”

The first annual Beauty Business Summit is expected to shape the future of the beauty industry by providing education to industry professionals and monetary support to beauty schools.