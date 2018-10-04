Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Oct. 5–7

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 5 to 7, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 12, over a 24-hour period, for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.