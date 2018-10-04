October 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light to moderate trade winds will continue across the eastern islands, with lighter winds expected across Oahu and Kauai through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. This should allow for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes, particularly over the western islands and the more sheltered locations of Maui County and the Big Island. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with afternoon shower development also possible each day over interior and leeward sections of the islands. Light to moderate trade winds are expected to overspread the entire state late Sunday and continue through the middle of next week, bringing a return of a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern.

