HVNP Flight Plans for October

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announced the following flight plans for October:

Oct. 9, and 11, between 7 and 10 a.m., to fly supplies and crews for petrel monitoring between Mauna Loa at about 9,000 foot-elevation and the helicopter pad at Kīlauea summit.

Oct. 15, and Oct. 17, from 7:30 a.m., to shuttle fencing material and equipment and haul out old material between ‘Ōla‘a Agricultural Lot to ‘Ōla‘a New Unit in Volcano.

Oct. 18, between 6:30 and 9 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, above 5,000-foot elevation.

Oct. 24, between 7 and 8 a.m., to shuttle crew from ‘Āinahou to Kamo‘oali‘i between 600-foot and 2,000-foot elevation, for invasive fountain grass survey and control.

Oct. 30, between 6:30 and 9 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, below 4,500-foot elevation.

Oct. 30, between 8 a.m. and noon, to survey and control invasive guinea grass along Keauhou Trail from the coast to 2,700-foot elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources and to maintain backcountry facilities.