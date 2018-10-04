Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closure: Oct 6–12

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday to Friday, Oct. 6 to 12, 2018.

The following lane closures will occur over the weekend of Oct. 6 and 7.

1. SOUTH HILO – Road Repairs

Alternating lane closure on Highway 19 in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. SOUTH HILO – Road Repairs

Alternating lane closure on Highway 19 in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3. VOLCANO – Road Repairs

24 hour/7 day a week lane closure on Highway 11 alternating lanes, both directions near mile marker 30, in the vicinity of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The following lane closures will occur during the week of Oct. 8 through 12.

1) VOLCANO – Road Repairs

Alternating lane closure on Highway 11 in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29 south of the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park entrance on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

2) VOLCANO – Road Repairs

24 hour/7 day a week lane closure on Highway 11 with alternating lanes, both directions near mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

3) VOLCANO – Road Repairs

Alternating lane closure on Highway 11 in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 32 near Namakani Paio Campground in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

4) SOUTH KOHALA – Guardrail Work

Lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) alternating lanes, both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5) SOUTH HILO – Paving

Lane closure on Highway 19 alternating lanes, both directions between mile marker 2.45 – 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6) SOUTH HILO – Road Repairs

Alternating lane closure on Highway 19 in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7) SOUTH HILO – Road Repairs

24 hour/7 day a week lane closure on Highway 19 with alternating lane, both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo.

