Hawai‘i Community College Nursing Program Receives $69,333

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii awarded $119,000 in community benefit grant funding to three nonprofits —including Hawai‘i Community College on the Big Island—seeking to promote economic opportunity and support workforce development throughout the state.

“Kaiser Permanente is committed to addressing the shortage of healthcare workers and promoting economic opportunities in Hawai‘i,” said Dave Underriner, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Hawai‘i Region. “Supporting Hawai‘i’s healthcare sector, and helping small businesses grow and create jobs are among many ways we are committed to a thriving Hawai‘i.”

Hawai‘i Community College (via UH Foundation) was awarded $69,333 for the school’s nursing program to help address healthcare labor shortages on Hawai‘i Island. Ninety percent of the school’s nursing graduates—approximately 40 students per year—go on to work in healthcare positions on Hawai‘i Island, addressing a critical need for care providers in rural areas. The grant will be used to purchase a simulation mannequin that provides essential clinical education and hands-on skills learning to maintain accreditation for the nursing program.

Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, in partnership with Mana Up (via YWCA O‘ahu), received $35,000 to promote economic opportunity, counseling and training for locally owned small businesses, with a specific focus on women’s leadership development. The nonprofits will offer a 10-month professional development course for 11 emerging women leaders, as well as a 12-week accelerator program for 20 local small businesses.

Hawaii Hospital Education and Research Foundation (HHERF) received $15,000 to expand scholarships for healthcare students in Hawai‘i. A shortage of providers in primary care, specialty care, mental health and oral healthcare, especially on Neighbor Islands, affects the health of the entire state. HHERF plans to offer scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 to 15 or more Hawai‘i healthcare students pursuing degrees in nursing, medicine, physical and occupational therapy, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, pharmacy and healthcare IT.