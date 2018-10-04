Girl Scouts Invited to Celebrate Girls in Aviation Day

In partnership with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi will celebrate Girls in Aviation Day with two special events on Hawai‘i Island on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to meet female pilots, managers and team members of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters while exploring new careers in aviation from the women of Hawai‘i’s leading air tour company. Girl Scouts will be able to participate in an open cockpit presentation, view the interior of a state-of-the-art Blue Hawaiian Helicopter and receive a special patch to commemorate the day.

For more information and to register for Girls in Aviation Day, go online.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters invites Girl Scouts to attend either of the following events in celebration of Girls in Aviation Day: