Boeing 747 ‘Al Sakhir’ Brings Royalty to Big Island

The Boeing 747-4F6 A9C-HAK “Al Sakhir,” as seen at the Hilo International Airport (ITO) on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

The plane initially flew into Kona International Airport, but has since been moved to the Hilo airport.

The plane brought His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamed Al Khalifa, and a team of Bahrain endurance athletes to Kona to complete in the annual IRONMAN Triathlon World Championship race on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is a member of the Bahraini royal family and the commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard and president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

He has participated in many regional and international endurance races and won many medals.

In December of 2006, Sheikh Nasser led the Bahrain National Endurance team in the Doha Asian Games and won a silver medal in the individual race and the six-member Bahraini squad came second overall in the team event.

In September 2007, Sheikh Nasser led the Bahrain National Endurance team in the European Open held in Portugal and came in 8th place in the individual race and the Bahrain team won a silver medal for coming in second place as a team.

While on the Big Island, the aircraft will be staged at the Hilo airport until the parties depart.