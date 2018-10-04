AT&T Offers Discounts to Military, Veterans

Starting on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, active military and veterans and family members on an AT&T Unlimited &More or AT&T Unlimited &More Premium wireless plan can receive discounts on wireless, an AT&T video service and AT&T Internet.1

Discounts include:

25% off wireless service on the &More or &More Premium plan (that’s 1 line starting at $52.50 or $120 for a family of 4, only $30 per line after autopay and paperless bill discounts)

$15 off per month for select video services, including DIRECTV or DIRECTV NOW

$15 off per month for select AT&T Internet services

Sign up for the discount on these consumer plans at any AT&T retail store and find more details at att.com/military.

AT&T offers similar discounts to employees of eligible first-responder entities and their immediate family members. First responders can find more details at att.com/firstresponder.

AT&T is also on a mission to hire 20,000 additional veterans between 2013 and 2020. Over the last five years, AT&T also contributed or directed about $21 million to organizations and projects that support our military veterans and their families.