October 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light east to southeast wind flow will continue into the weekend with localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Expect warm conditions with isolated to scattered shower activity for the next couple of days. The high pressure ridge will build in north of the islands from late Saturday into Sunday bringing the trade winds back through much of next week with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

