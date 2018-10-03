October 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday October 10: Current northwest swell will gradually diminish through Thursday. A new south-southwest swell started filling in late yesterday and is expected to peak today at heights slightly above the summer average along south facing shores. Southwest and west swells from Hurricane Walaka is starting to register on buoys and is expected to increase throughout the day into tonight. This may produce advisory level surf starting later today or Thursday. Swells from Hurricane Sergio currently in the eastern Pacific is expected to arrive later this weekend into next week and will likely bring an increase of surf along east facing shores next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more WSW and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high SSW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT