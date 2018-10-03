Military Training & Convoy Advisory, Oct. 2018

U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps units from O‘ahu are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in October that will require equipment be convoyed to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) from Kawaihae Harbor and Kona International Airport.

Convoys are scheduled, Oct. 4, through 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; please note, times and dates are subject to change.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise, training or convoys, contact the Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi l.