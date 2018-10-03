HCFCU Holding Free Medicare Seminar

It’s important to be educated on the answers to Medicare questions, which is why Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is hosting “Medicare 101,” on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Held at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center this informative seminar is free to the public but with limited seating. For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section online. Seating is limited so RSVP right away. No plan specific benefits or details will be shared.

Peter Amelotte, Health Benefits Manager with Aloha Insurance Services, Inc. and Kumu Belcher, Attorney with the Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel, will discuss such topics as:

How old do I have to be to enroll in Medicare?

What are my Medicare health plan options?

Can I have other insurance and still have Medicare?

Is prescription drug coverage required?

How does Medicare affect my estate planning

Are there penalties for not taking Medicare when I turn 65?

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is located at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo.