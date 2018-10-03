Hawaii Youth Symphony to Perform With HSO

Hawaii Youth Symphony (HYS) will kick off the fall season on a high note as students from HYS’ Youth Symphony I program perform alongside professional musicians from Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) at their upcoming Side-By-Side concert on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on O‘ahu.

“Music is an extraordinary discipline and Hawaii Youth Symphony is proud to be a part of the musical development of children across the Hawaiian Islands,” said Randy Wong, president of Hawaii Youth Symphony. “We are grateful to have supportive partners such as Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra who share our joy of music and believe in the importance of providing young musicians with opportunities to further hone their skills.”

The Youth Symphony I program, the most advanced of HYS’ seven orchestras, is comprised of 110 students (grades 9-12) from 30 public, home, and independent schools across Oahu and Maui. Among its accomplishments, Youth Symphony I has been a finalist in the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, performed with Midori, and was featured on NPR’s From the Top, with host Christopher O’ Riley.

“It has been an exciting start to the year for Hawaii Youth Symphony and our exceptional Youth Symphony I,” said Dr. John Devlin, music director of HYS. “I’m looking forward to our upcoming Side-By-Side concert, as this will be my first chance to perform with our students as the organization’s new music director. Over these first few months, it has been a privilege to guide the development of these talented young men and women to become better musicians and citizens of this community. Thank you to the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for its support of this important project that creates a unique, shared and artistic experience between members of HSO and our students.”

The Side-By-Side concert will feature music performed by both HYS’ esteemed Youth Symphony I students alongside renowned Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra musicians to perform pieces such as Candide Overture by Bernstein; The Moldau by Smetana, Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture by Tchaikovsky; and Flying Dutchman Overture by Wagner.

“Our musicians at Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra are thrilled to work with such talented young people as we continue to delight and educate audiences of all ages,” said Jonathan Parrish, executive director of Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. “A true appreciation for music comes from within and can be applied to all aspects of life as music nurtures qualities such as goal-setting, persistence and the ability to work well as a team—all important values essential to developing into a well-rounded person.”

General admission is $5 and tickets for the Side-By-Side concert can be purchased online.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Hawaii Youth Symphony

Established as a non-profit organization in 1964, the Hawaii Youth Symphony promotes and celebrates the importance of music study on academic achievement and social-emotional development. Its programs service youth through orchestral music education, performances and community engagement. Each year, the organization serves more than 600 students ages 7 through 18 from over 100 schools statewide. For more information, call (808) 941-9706 or visit HiYouthSymphony.org.

About Dr. John Devlin

After a nationwide search with over 80 qualified candidates, the Hawaii Youth Symphony Board of Directors appointed Dr. John Devlin as the organization’s new music director. Dr. Devlin will also serve as the artistic director for the Pacific Music Institute, the Hawaii Youth Symphony’s summer music festival.

Dr. Devlin’s experience includes serving as the cover conductor for the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., as well as assistant conductor of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. He was also previously the music director of two youth orchestra organizations, including the Youth Orchestras of Prince William and the McLean Youth Orchestra in Virginia.

About Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra

The Honolulu Symphony was founded in 1900 and was the second oldest orchestra in the nation west of the Rocky Mountains. The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra is Hawaii’s symphony orchestra, bringing wonderful music not only to those who have always enjoyed live orchestral music, but also to the many people, young and old, of every ethnic background in our state’s uniquely rich patchwork of cultures. Originally housed in a clubhouse on the slopes of Punchbowl, the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra now performs from the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in downtown Honolulu.