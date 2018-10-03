Explore Your Soul at Volcano Art Center

Have you ever tried writing as a spiritual practice—using a pen to deepen the conversation with your soul? Would you like to gain better insight into your life and the world around you by exploring your own thoughts and feelings?

Then join award-winning novelist and longtime Big Island writing teacher Tom Peek in his acclaimed “Zen Pen – Writing as Spiritual Practice” workshop on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

“Writing is a potent way to understand the human spirit, increase our awareness, examine our lives and foster compassion for others and ourselves,” said Peek.

Peek’s inspirational techniques and simulating exercises have helped hundreds of islanders explore their creative minds and unique voices. VAC reports that students always go home enthused, praising his workshops as “enlivening,” “revelatory” and “the best Saturday I’ve spent in a long time!”

No writing experience is necessary. Students are asked to bring a personal object from your home, car, workshop, office or boat and a handheld mirror, as well as lunch.

The workshop cost is $75; $65 for VAC members.

To register, contact the Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www. volcanoartcenter.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peek has taught his popular workshops since 1991 through the Volcano Art Center, UH Hilo and other

venues on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi, as well as in Canada. He’s written for three decades, both professionally and to process and guide the experiences of his life. His work ranges from university publications to late night radio comedy, and includes fiction, newspaper commentaries, magazine articles, national park exhibits and award-winning video productions. His Hawaiʻi novel, Daughters of Fire, won a Benjamin Franklin Award from the national Independent Book Publishers Association.

About Volcano Art Center

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.