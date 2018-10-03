ALS Foundation to Hold Fundraiser at Pali Lanes

ALS Foundation of Hawaii is planning to hold a fundraiser, tentatively set for Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the Kailua Pali Lanes bowling alley.

The ALSFH fundraiser will provide local residents the opportunity to bowl at Pali Lanes before its demolition in early 2019 to make way for Alexander & Baldwin’s plan to create a community park at that location.

Most recently, Kailua activists have asked the city council to declare the building a historic site to prevent its demolition. However, A&B just concluded a survey of Kailua households regarding its handling of the changes in Kailua Town, including the planned demolition of the Pali Lanes. Its lease is up at the end January 2019.

The fundraiser’s theme will focus on fond memories of Pali Lanes, the last remaining significant structure in Kailua Town, ALSFH said in its press release.

ALSFH’s executive board is currently discussing details with the bowling alley management. ALSFH will provide more details, including how to participate, in the coming days.

ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neuromuscular disease that attacks only muscles of movement. In its final stages, ALS leads to severe paralysis. There is no known cure or cause. ALSFH’s mission is to create an ALS residence in Hawai‘i to care for patients who cannot be cared for at home.

There are only three ALS residences in the nation and Hawai‘i will only be the third state to establish one.