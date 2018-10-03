Aerial ‘Ōhi‘a Survey Set for Oct. 3

Weather allowing, foresters working to preserve the native ‘ōhi‘a tree will conduct aerial surveys in Hilo and Upper Puna the morning of Oct. 3, 2018.

Surveys will be conducted via helicopter and will be used to assess changes in the health of the forest.

The information collected will help staff of the Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) and state and federal partners determine next steps in managing native forests for resiliency.

BIISC apologizes for the disturbance associated with this critical monitoring effort.