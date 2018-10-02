October Military Training at PTA

Hawai‘i Army National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps units based on O‘ahu, are scheduled to conduct various types of training at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) over the next three weeks in October that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

This advisory is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature (helicopter operations) and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation (mortars, artillery, and small arms fire). This information is provided for general awareness.

This training is critical to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi l.