Kahilu Theatre Presents ‘Iggy Jang’s Tango Extravaganza 2018!’

Get ready for an enchanted and enthralling evening of music and dance with Iggy Jang’s Tango Extravaganza 2018! Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at 4 p.m. at the Kahilu Theatre.

Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and local favorite Jang will bring award-winning dancers Guillermo Merlo and Fernanda Ghi back to the islands along with critically acclaimed bandoneonist Javier Sánchez and director/pianist Alfredo Minetti.

Hawai‘i’s own guitarist Ian O’Sullivan and bassist Hayden Joyce will also join the celebration of music and dance.

According to the Argentinian tango masters Ghi and Merlo, “Tango is one of the most nuanced and artistic forms of expression. It is a language that reflects the diverse influences of the many cultures that helped define it. It is about the land, nostalgia and communication.”

From twirling tangos to mesmerizing milongas, take the journey down to South America and celebrate tango’s greatest masters—from Di Sarli to Pugliese to Piazzolla. Gallo Ciego, La Bordona, Milona, del Angel and much more.

Tickets are $65, $45 and $25, and can be purchased at kahilutheatre.org, (808) 885-6868 or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela.