HPD Arrests 9 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Sept. 24, through Sept. 30, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested nine motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 844 DUI arrests compared with 867 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.7%.

There have been 916 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,012 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.5%.

To date, there were 22 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 24 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 8.35% for fatal crashes, and 7.7%t for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.