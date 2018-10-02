Hilo & Kailua-Kona Walmarts Raise Funds for Kapi‘olani

Hilo and Kailua-Kona Walmart stores are helping to raise money for the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) campaign.

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates customers and members in Hawai‘i have raised $2,634,665 for Kapiolani since 1995. On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club are closing in on the $1 billion fundraising mark for CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

Money is raised primarily through a register campaign, where customers and members contribute $1 or more when they checkout. Associates also fundraise in other ways including bake sales, in-store contests and events.

Donations are being accepted through Sunday, Oct. 7. Customers and members can conveniently donate $1 or more when they check out at any Hawai‘i Walmart or Sam’s Club location.

Ever heard of the Walmart shuffle? It’s a national competition among Walmart stores and the Hilo store entered last week via its Facebook page.

To date, Hilo Walmart’s video has garnered nearly 40,000 views.

Don’t miss the photos of Hilo Walmart’s “CMN Captain Scott,” who makes regular appearances encouraging support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to be outdone, the Kailua-Kona Walmart has been creatively encouraging its customers to support the cause, too. Last Sunday, the Kailua-Kona crew held a car show in the store’s parking lot.

The 2017 local Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign raised $232,084 for Kapi‘olani, Hawai‘i’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Every contribution impacts Hawai‘i as 100 percent of every dollar donated to the Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network stays in the islands to support programs and services at Kapi‘olani.

Money raised at Hawai‘i’s Walmart and Sam’s Club stores goes directly to benefit the sick and injured kids treated at Kapi‘olani. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, charitable care and a variety of other needs the hospital has.

Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987 with Sam Walton himself being personally involved in the beginning of the relationship between the organizations. The fundraising campaigns supports Walmart’s goal of giving back to local communities.