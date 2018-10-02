Coffee with a Big Island Cop Set for Oct. 3

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Community Policing Section invites the public to join them for Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

Coffee with a Cop encourages the community to sit down and talk story with their police officers over a cup of coffee to foster better relationships and for the community to get to know the officers. Topics of conversation range from personal stories to issues in neighborhoods. There is no agenda and the event is casual.

Hawai‘i Island Locations

Starbucks at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo from 8 to 10 a.m.

Starbucks at the Waikoloa Village Shopping Center, located at the Queen’s Market Place, from 8:45 a.m. until noon.

TEX Drive-In, 45-690 Pakalana St. in Honokaʻa from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Starbucks at the Target Store in Kona from 8 to 10 a.m.

For questions or to get more information, contact Officer William Vickery at (808) 326-4646, ext. 259.