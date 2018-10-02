2018 IRONMAN World Championship Set for Oct. 13 in Kona

IRONMAN 70.3 Hawai‘i in Kona, an iconic triathlon event, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. The Hawai‘i event, nicknamed “Honu,” in honor of the Hawaiian green sea turtle, offers competitors a stunning venue.

The IRONMAN World Championship centers on the dedication and courage exhibited by participants who demonstrate the IRONMAN mantra that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. On Oct. 13, over 2,000 athletes will embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spirit to earn the title of IRONMAN.

It starts with an open-ocean swim and follows with a challenging course along the northern half of the IRONMAN World Championship bike course.

The swim takes place at Hapuna Beach State Park, frequently listed as one of the best beaches in the US with its warm, crystal blue waters, white sand, and occasional sightings of spinner dolphins and resident honu.

The bike course leads athletes along the infamous Queen Ka‘ahumanu and Akoni Pule Highways towards the tiny northern town of Hawi, known for its unique boutiques, restaurants and galleries, and of course as the IRONMAN bike turn-around. Athletes cycle their way through black lava fields and green pastures, ancient, historic Hawaiian heiau (temples), and modern wind farms that hint of the notorious and legendary Kama‘kani winds.

The hot and sunny run starts and finishes at the beautiful Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i and winds its way through the Mauna Lani Resort over modern golf greens, past ancient petroglyph fields and fishponds and the historic Ala Loa Foot trail.

The post-race lawn party at The Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i, is worth making it to the finish line. The host hotel goes all out to feed the hungry athletes, but the real dessert is the championship slot allocations at the end of the day. After the race, the island offers competitors a vacation playground with a variety of natural wonders to explore, including rain forests, waterfalls, active volcanoes, black sand beaches and abundant marine life.

IRONMAN has teamed up with Amazon as the title sponsor of the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship and Official Sports Nutrition Retailer.

The collaboration will provide participants access to a vast selection of nutrition products, including items from IRONMAN official nutrition partners CLIF Bar and Gatorade, available to athletes looking to prove ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® on the sports largest stage.

“We are thrilled to announce we’ve teamed up with Amazon,” said Matthieu Van Veen, chief revenue officer for IRONMAN. “The IRONMAN World Championship is the most iconic endurance event in the world and this collaboration with Amazon as we celebrate our 40th anniversary will provide athletes globally with direct access to sports nutrition products that help them reach the pinnacle of the sport.”

The demand for sports performance and wellness products are at an all-time high. The world’s best athletes will have access to a wide range of optimal products located conveniently all in one place at www.amazon.com/ironmanrace, helping them reach their peak performance goals.

The vast array of products available in the IRONMAN World Championship store within the Amazon Sports Nutrition shopping experience will include third party certified supplement products, which will help athletes reduce the risks that are often associated with supplement use. IRONMAN encourages all athletes to know and understand their rights and responsibilities with regard to anti-doping policy and procedure and to be aware of what they are putting in their body.

Live race coverage of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon will be available on Oct. 13, 2018 in the United States on NBC Sports platforms and on ironman.com and globally via IRONMAN NOW on Facebook Watch.

Event information for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon can be found online.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.

IRONMAN HISTORY

For over three decades, the IRONMAN World Championship has brought the world’s best athletes together in competition.

The inaugural KONA™ race was held in 1978 as a way to challenge athletes who had seen success at endurance swimming and running events. Honolulu-based Navy couple Judy and John Collins proposed combining the three toughest endurance races in Hawai’i—the 2.4-mile Waikīkī Roughwater Swim, 112 miles of the Around-O‘ahu Bike Race and the 26.2-mile Honolulu Marathon—into one event.

On Feb. 18, 1978, 15 people came to Waikīkī to take on the IRONMAN challenge. Prior to racing, each received three sheets of paper with a few rules and a course description. The last page read: “Swim 2.4 miles! Bike 112 miles! Run 26.2 miles! Brag for the rest of your life!”

In 1981, the race moved from the tranquil shores of Waikīkī to the barren lava fields of Kona on the Big Island of Hawai’i. Along the Kona Coast, black lava rock dominates the panorama and athletes battle the “ho‘omumuku” crosswinds of 45 mph, 95-degree temperatures and a scorching sun.