WORKSHOP: Planning Your End of Life Decisions in Advance

What if you died without a will? What if you didn’t set up an advance directive? These and other crucial questions will be answered at Hospice of Kona’s (HOK) “Planning Your End of Life Decisions in Advance” workshop on Tuesday, Oct, 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at HOK’s office located at 75-5925 Walua Road, Suite 102.

Seating is limited so RSVP to Deann Canuteson, Director of Volunteer Services, (808) 443-2936 or dcanuteson@hospiceofkona.org.

Estate Planning attorneys Darl C. Gleed, of Darl C. Gleed & Associates, and Jennifer Shimada Heimgartner of Shimada Estate Planning will discuss planning ahead for life’s contingencies. Attendees will learn: