Teachers to Hold Protests & Walk-Ins Across Hawai‘i on Tuesday

Hawai‘i teachers frustrated by the lack of funding in Hawai‘i’s schools and by the state being ranked worst in the country for teachers just last week by a national survey, educators from around the state will organize a walk-in protest on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 7 to 8 a.m. The teachers are asking the public to support our schools and our keiki by voting Yes for the constitutional amendment that is on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Hawai‘i teachers are joining what’s called the “red for ed” movement around the country. In Oklahoma, West Virginia and Arizona, teachers went on strike, using walk-ins and protests to make the community aware of the lack of funding in public schools. The “red for ed” movement in Hawai‘i is expanding, and teachers across the state expect to hold even more walk-in protests later this month. Hawaii schools rank last in teacher pay and 45th in per pupil expenditures, adjusted for cost of living.

The Oct. 2 walk-ins will take place on O‘ahu at McKinley High, where teacher leaders will be available for interviews from 5 to 7:30 a.m. The protests will begin one hour before the school bell, and then 15 minutes before the bell, the protesters will “walk-in” to their schools together in solidarity.

Neighbor island sign waving and walk-ins will occur between approximately 7 and 7:45 a.m.

Hilo – Hilo High

Kaua‘i – Wilcox Elementary

Moloka‘i – Moloka‘i High

Maui – Maui High

Lana‘i – Lana‘i School

About the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association: The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association is the exclusive representative of 13,700 public school teachers statewide. As the state affiliate of the 3-million member National Education Association, HSTA represents and supports teachers in collective bargaining, as well as with legislative and professional development issues.