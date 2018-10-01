PRP Accepting Applications for Executive Leadership Series

Pacific Resource Partnership (PRP) is now accepting applications for its inaugural Executive Leadership Series, a 10-month leadership-development course that will train and invest in Hawai‘i’s next generation of construction leaders. The course is the first construction-focused executive leadership development program in the State of Hawai‘i.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1, through Nov. 16, 2018, and qualified applicants from every island are encouraged to apply online. Sessions will be held once a month from February to November 2019.

Under the guidance of co-facilitators and local industry leaders, Garrett Sullivan and Mark Tawara, the unique course will train competitively selected management-level employees to master the skills necessary for success in Hawai‘i’s construction industry, including operations, productivity, financial management, marketing, leadership development, strategic thinking, and effective communication. The cohort will also explore and develop proposals to address key challenges facing Hawai‘i’s construction industry.

Sullivan is the president of Sullivan & Associates, Inc., a Hawai‘i-based management consultancy firm he founded in 2011. Tawara is principal and owner of Manageability LLC, a management and marketing consulting firm focused on the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

“There is a tremendous need in Hawai‘i to invest in and train the next generation of the state’s construction industry leaders,” said Garrett Sullivan, co-facilitator of the PRP Executive Leadership Series. “This is the only program of its kind in Hawai‘i that trains management-level employees to more effectively contribute to their firms’ success.”

“The cohort will meet once a month for an intensive day of coaching, teaching and reflection on what they’ve learned,” said Mark Tawara, co-facilitator of the PRP Executive Leadership Series. “A typical session will consist of one or more facilitators, instructors and special presenters who will cover specific topics related to that particular session.”

“Construction is the third largest industry in Hawai‘i, employing more than 35,000 people across the state,” said Cheryl Walthall, Director of Strategic Partnerships at PRP. “Our program is designed to help keep top talent and high-paying jobs here in Hawai‘i, grow our local economy, and ensure our industry is prepared to meet the needs of Hawai‘i’s future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural leadership-development cohort will have up to 20 participants, selected on a competitive basis among top candidates in the state. Each applicant must manage other people as part of his or her day-to-day responsibilities, have the support of his or her company—which must be members of the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters—and commit to attending all 10 day-long training sessions. Each session will be held at the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters’ headquarters in Kalihi. Tuition is $2,500 per participant and includes all course handouts, reading materials, meals and instructor costs. Pacific Resource Partnership is subsidizing the cost of the program to make it accessible for emerging leaders in Hawai‘i, as programs of a similar caliber on the mainland can cost $10,000 or more.

APPLICATION PROCESS & REQUIREMENTS

Complete an online application form at prp-hawaii.com/leadership by November 16, 2018

Shortlisted candidates will participate in a brief conference call with the program selection committee

All candidates will be notified of their application status no later than Dec. 21, 2018.

Program will begin Feb. 13, 2019 and run through Nov. 13, 2019

Candidates must make a commitment to attend all 10 sessions of the course. Sessions will be held at the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters headquarters on O‘ahu from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 2nd Wednesday of each month (2nd Thursday for the month of March).

Candidates must manage other people as part of their day-to-day responsibilities, be employed by contractors that are members of the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters, and have the full support of their firm leadership

For more information, go online.