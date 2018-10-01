Pink Drinks in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Fairmont Orchid, a 540-room resort along the Kohala Coast of Hawai‘i Island, is offering pink specialty cocktails in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October.

Cocktails include the Hibiscus Mule (pictured on the right), handmade with infusions of pink hibiscus grown on the property’s lawn. This drink is a refreshing, floral take on the classic Mauna Lani Mule and is available at Hale Kai and Brown’s Beach House. The Guava Sunset cocktail (pictured on the left) is offered at Luana Lounge and is an original creation made with guava puree, Grey Goose Vodka and grenadine. For each cocktail sold through Oct. 31, 2018, Fairmont Orchid will donate $1 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in their fight against breast cancer.

“We’re pleased to invite our guests to support such an important cause,” says General Manager Kelley Cosgrove. “We hope this campaign raises awareness of a disease that impacts so many. We also look forward to raising funds in honor of the courageous women and men battling breast cancer every day.”

Those who raise their glasses with these limited-edition libations are invited to post their pictures to Fairmont Orchid’s Instagram account @fairmontorchid and hashtag #DrinkPink to further spread awareness of the cause.

To make a reservation at Brown’s Beach House, call (800) 887-7368 or visit their website. For more information on Hale Kai, please go to their website. For more on Luana Lounge, visit their website. a