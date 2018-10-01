October 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Seasonal trade wind weather today will give way to convective weather with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes Tuesday through rest of the week. Winds will weaken and veer southeast late today then staying southeast for the remainder of the week as low pressure develops west of the main Hawaiian Islands. The islands may see wet weather in the later part of the week.

