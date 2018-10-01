October 01, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday October 08: A long-period northwest swell arriving tonight is expected to cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north facing shores Tuesday. This swell will gradually diminish Wednesday. A south- southwest swell filling in Tuesday is expected to produce moderate surf along south facing shores Wednesday. A small long- period east swell generated by distant Hurricane Rosa may produce a slight bump in surf heights along east facing shores starting Tuesday. Later in the week, swells from Hurricane Walaka, which is now a major hurricane may produce significant southwest and west swells that may affect south and west facing shores starting Thursday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell in the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops into the waist to stomach range for the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SSE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT