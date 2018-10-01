Hawai‘i Department Dashboard Recognized by Global Company

The State’s Hawai‘i Department Dashboard was recognized with the first ever Chaucer Digital Innovation Award in the North America category. An initiative by the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), the Hawai‘i Department Dashboard is a strategic roadmap that uses digital visualization to improve the State’s IT governance process and promote organizational change. It also aids with communications and planning of IT projects across state executive branch departments.

The Chaucer Digital Innovation Awards seek cutting-edge projects. The award focuses on two categories, North America and International. BMT was given the international award.

“The State of Hawai‘i is our first North American winner for their digital strategic roadmap initiative, which was developed to improve the state’s IT governance process and promote organizational change using a strategic plan by means of data visualization,” said Chris Laslett, CEO of Chaucer.

“I am extremely proud of ETS for earning this tremendous recognition after implementing this initiative in the beginning of the year,” said Gov. David Ige. “I thank the ETS team and the executive departments for working collaboratively on the Hawai‘i Department Dashboard.”

“We are excited that our work in using innovative tools to make government efficient and effective is being recognized,” said Todd Nacapuy, chief information officer. “The Hawai‘i Department Dashboard also provides transparency in government IT spends and makes the data accessible to the public.”

The Dashboard provides an overview of 16 executive State departments’ IT projects and timelines, status and financial breakdowns. The Dashboard, which went live in January, tracks more than $450 million in spend and more than 600 projects. The Dashboard can be found on the ETS website, Hawai‘i Department Dashboard.