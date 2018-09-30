September 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Drier trade wind weather is expected through Monday. Winds will weaken and veer southeast beginning Monday night through much of the week as a trough develops west of the main Hawaiian islands.

