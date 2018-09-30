REPORT: Hawai‘i is 2018’s Worst State for Teachers

A new report ranks Hawai‘i as the worst state in the nation for teachers. Released by the personal finance website WalletHub, 2018’s Best & Worst States for Teachers reveals that teachers in Hawai‘i earn the lowest average starting salary and lowest average salary.

The State of Hawai‘i’s public school system also fairs poorly in the report, falling at number 39 in the nation.

Teachers are among the lowest-paid working professionals with a bachelor’s degree, according to the WalletHub report. In addition, teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation.

As a result, roughly one fifth of public school teachers leave their positions before the end of the first year, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. About half last fewer than five years. Many transfer to other schools or leave the professional completely as a result of feeling overwhelmed and ineffective, according to the nonprofit ASCD.

Teacher-Friendliness of Hawai‘i in 2018 (1=Best; 25=Average)

51st – Average starting salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living)

51st – Average salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living)

39th – Quality of school system

33rd – Pupil-teacher ratio

18th – Public-school spending per student

44th – Teachers’ income growth potential

27th – Projected competition in year 2026

34th – 10-year change in teacher salaries

The study was conducted to help educators find the best opportunities in the country by analyzing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, including income growth potential and pupil-to-teach ratios.