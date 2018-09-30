Creative Lab Hawai‘i Artists Featured on Fox TV Series Promos

Fox Broadcasting Company (Fox) recently released the promo videos for two of their top-rated drama series—Empire and Star—featuring songs written by two Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive (CLHMI) Fellows, Faith Rivera and Olivia Cargile (LIIV).

The promos include Burn For You, co-written by Rivera, and Before You Do It Again, co-written by LIIV, during the CLHMI in July 2017 and 2018.

“What an amazing experience to write with brilliant creators at the Creative Lab Music Immersive and now have our music out in the world!” said Rivera. “Definitely a team win for everyone—mentors, producers, artists, local songwriters and Hawai‘i.”

“The Immersive program experience was life-changing,” said LIIV. “Each day presented me with opportunities to expand creatively, foster and develop my music, as well as form bonds that will last a lifetime. There were many highlights of the week-long program, but one that stood with me in particular was meeting the people that would later create a song with me and help move my career as an artist to the next level.”

Artists who participate in CLHMI work with network executives, record producers and seasoned songwriters to create new works for television, film and international commercials.

“It is exciting to see what talented individuals like Faith and LIIV can achieve through their experience with Creative Lab Hawai‘i’s Immersive Programs,” said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria. “Through direct access to music industry mentors in entertainment media, their talent is reaching a worldwide platform and audience, reinforcing Hawai‘i’s position as a hub for developing compelling content for the global entertainment industry.”

Now pursuing their careers full time, Faith and LIIV are O‘ahu natives who participated in the 2018 CLHMI which offers media integration opportunities and creative networking for Program Fellows with world-class music industry mentors. Faith and LIIV were able to work directly with Mamie Coleman, senior vice president and head of promotions at Fox Television.

“As a TV Network music executive, it can be challenging to place the perfect song in a campaign, but to have an opportunity to create music with the best talent in Hawai‘i has been very rewarding on all accounts,” said Coleman. “We’ve been able to produce and license amazing songs in two of our biggest Fox TV show promos this Fall thanks to this program.”

Since the inception of the program, music from the CLHMI has landed 15 placements in film projects and TV series, as well as national and international ad campaigns.

“Hawai‘i has a wealth of talent, and the goal of the Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive is to help our local artists make the connections they need to be successful in the mainstream music business,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and founder of CLH. “We are excited to offer talented and creative entrepreneurs like Faith and LIIV with access to the right tools and contacts to monetize their work.”

“This national attention will help artist like Faith and LIIV establish their careers as successful professional singer-songwriters and will help fuel the success of future TV song placements,” said Charles Michael Brotman, executive director of the CLH Music Immersive.

Faith’s co-writers were Andre Merritt and Josh Bartholomew and LIIV’s co-writers were Mikey Wax and Brian Fennel, each of whom are established hit song writers with histories of TV and film song placements. Other staff team members involved in the placement included Lynn Grossman of Secret Road Music and Michael Eames of Pen Music.

The season premiere of Empire will air on Fox (KHON) on Sept. 26, 2018, at 7 p.m. HST, to be directly followed by the season premiere of STAR at 8 p.m. HST.

To learn more about the 2018 and 2019 Creative Lab Hawai‘i programs, visit www.creativelab.hawaii.gov.

Promo Spots