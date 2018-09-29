September 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

Tropical moisture passing the Big Island today will bring more showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms to that island. Lingering low clouds over rest of the state will slowly push westward today. Gentle to moderate trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections. Drier trade wind weather is expected Sunday and Monday. Winds will weaken and veer southeast beginning Monday night through much of next week as a surface trough develops west of the main Hawaiian islands.

