AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Volcano Fire Station Units Move Back After Temporary Relocation

By Big Island Now
September 28, 2018, 4:55 PM HST (Updated September 28, 2018, 4:55 PM)
×

The Volcano community Fire Suppression and Emergency Medical Services units have moved back to their permanent fire station located at the Kīlauea Military Camp (KMC) within the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The temporary fire station located at 19-4213 Haunani Road is now closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawai‘i Fire Department would like to thank the community for its patience during the temporary move due to the Halema‘uma‘u summit eruption event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments