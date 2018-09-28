Volcano Fire Station Units Move Back After Temporary Relocation

The Volcano community Fire Suppression and Emergency Medical Services units have moved back to their permanent fire station located at the Kīlauea Military Camp (KMC) within the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The temporary fire station located at 19-4213 Haunani Road is now closed.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department would like to thank the community for its patience during the temporary move due to the Halema‘uma‘u summit eruption event.