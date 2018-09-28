September 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Looking Ahead

A plume of deep tropical moisture convergence will linger over the central Hawaiian Islands today before drifting westward towards Kauai later this evening. Frequent showers with isolated thunderstorms are forecast for islands under this convergence band. Easterly trade winds have returned with enough moisture and instability for continued showers favoring windward and mountain slopes of all islands through Saturday. Drier air moves in with the trade winds on Sunday and Monday. Winds return to a southeasterly direction on Tuesday with a return to warm and humid weather conditions through next week Thursday.

