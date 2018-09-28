Parks Reopening for Recreational Use

Carvalho Park Baseball Field and three of the Hilo Bayfront parks have reopened for recreational use as of Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, the county is working diligently to repair and open the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields. Once they are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified and those fields will re-open.

These recreational fields were closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Lane in late August.

For more information, contact Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at (808) 961-8740.