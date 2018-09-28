AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Parks Reopening for Recreational Use

By Big Island Now
September 28, 2018, 4:39 PM HST (Updated September 28, 2018, 4:39 PM)
×

Carvahlo Park during the flooding from Hurricane Lane. PC: Crystal Richard

Carvalho Park Baseball Field and three of the Hilo Bayfront parks have reopened for recreational use as of Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, the county is working diligently to repair and open the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields. Once they are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified and those fields will re-open.

These recreational fields were closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Lane in late August.

For more information, contact Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at (808) 961-8740.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments