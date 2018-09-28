Nā Leo TV to Broadcast Divisional Showdown

The big match is coming up on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, as Nā Leo TV will broadcast, LIVE, the B.I.I.F. Girls Volleyball, Division I showdown between the undefeated Warriors of Kamehameha and the home court Vikings of Hilo High School.

Both teams are battling for the top spot in the B.I.I.F., Division I. Playoffs for the league championship begin on Oct.15.

The Broadcast begins at 6 p.m., on Spectrum Channel 54, streaming online. The match will also be available via mobile app.

The match will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 on Channel 53 at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 3, on Channel 54 at 9:30 a.m.

The game will also be available on-demand via the Nā Leo TV website and mobile app.